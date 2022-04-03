Hathor 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.60 Million (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Hathor has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a total market cap of $184.33 million and $9.60 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049629 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.09 or 0.07498543 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,398.05 or 0.99573234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00046506 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 904,860,224 coins and its circulating supply is 228,915,224 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.