Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.66. 700,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,080. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 63.40% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.71) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $48,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 625.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

