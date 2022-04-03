Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HWBK opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $172.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWBK. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $586,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 52,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 73,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

