Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
HWBK opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $172.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.50.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter.
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.
