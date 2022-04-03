Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) PT Raised to $55.00

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $41.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

HAYN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $48.80 on Friday. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $607.80 million, a PE ratio of 157.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.43 million during the quarter. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Haynes International by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Haynes International by 97,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Haynes International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Haynes International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Haynes International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

