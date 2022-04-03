HC Wainwright Cuts SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Price Target to $14.00

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SCYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of SCYX stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $92.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

SCYNEXIS ( NASDAQ:SCYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.34). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 6,227.0% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth $187,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 100.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

