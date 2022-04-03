HC Wainwright Raises Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Price Target to $5.00

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DGHI stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.52 million and a P/E ratio of 169.08. Digihost Technology has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $8.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.20 and a quick ratio of 13.20.

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Digihost Technology had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digihost Technology in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Digihost Technology in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Digihost Technology in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digihost Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digihost Technology, Inc is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.