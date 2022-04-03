Head-To-Head Analysis: Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) vs. Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) and Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Dynavax Technologies has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esperion Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dynavax Technologies and Esperion Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies $439.44 million 3.20 $76.71 million $0.34 33.12 Esperion Therapeutics $78.45 million 3.97 -$269.11 million ($9.56) -0.52

Dynavax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Esperion Therapeutics. Esperion Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynavax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dynavax Technologies and Esperion Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Esperion Therapeutics 2 3 4 0 2.22

Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 108.70%. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 454.44%. Given Esperion Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Esperion Therapeutics is more favorable than Dynavax Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Dynavax Technologies and Esperion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies 17.46% 95.00% 14.51% Esperion Therapeutics -343.04% N/A -92.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Dynavax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Dynavax Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dynavax Technologies beats Esperion Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynavax Technologies (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe. It also manufactures and sells CpG 1018, the adjuvant used in HEPLISAV-B. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Valneva Scotland Limited; agreement with Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.; and sublicense agreement with Merck, Sharp & Dohme Corp. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Esperion Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH; and Serometrix to in-license its oral, small molecule PCSK9 inhibitor program. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

