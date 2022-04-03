Head to Head Contrast: Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) & Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Ouster’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ouster $33.58 million 22.74 -$93.98 million ($0.84) -5.26

Sarcos Technology and Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ouster.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Ouster, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ouster 0 0 5 0 3.00

Sarcos Technology and Robotics currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.87%. Ouster has a consensus price target of $12.80, suggesting a potential upside of 189.59%. Given Ouster’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ouster is more favorable than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Profitability

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Ouster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A N/A N/A Ouster -279.89% -38.56% -32.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Ouster shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ouster Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

