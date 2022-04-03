Head-To-Head Contrast: Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) vs. Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Harleysville Financial alerts:

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Solera National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial 24.12% N/A N/A Solera National Bancorp 44.48% N/A N/A

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Solera National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $29.85 million 3.23 $7.28 million $1.86 13.95 Solera National Bancorp $24.93 million 1.93 $11.09 million $2.58 4.34

Solera National Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harleysville Financial. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harleysville Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Harleysville Financial and Solera National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solera National Bancorp beats Harleysville Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services. The company was founded in 1915 is headquartered in Harleysville, PA.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.