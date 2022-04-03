Head to Head Survey: Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) versus Agritek (OTCMKTS:AGTK)

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) and Agritek (OTCMKTS:AGTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Beachbody and Agritek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beachbody 1 3 1 0 2.00 Agritek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beachbody presently has a consensus target price of 6.45, suggesting a potential upside of 205.69%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Beachbody shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Agritek shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Beachbody has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agritek has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beachbody and Agritek’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beachbody $873.65 million 0.75 -$228.38 million N/A N/A Agritek N/A N/A -$8.05 million N/A N/A

Agritek has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beachbody.

Profitability

This table compares Beachbody and Agritek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beachbody N/A -40.77% -22.16% Agritek N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Agritek beats Beachbody on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beachbody Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a once-a-day premium nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout Energize, Hydrate, post-workout Recover, and protein supplement Recharge products; BEACHBARs low sugar, snack bars; and connected fitness equipment that include bikes and accessories. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 2.5 million digital and 0.3 million nutritional subscriptions. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Agritek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agritek Holdings, Inc. distributes hemp and cannabis products under the Hemp Pops, MD Vapes, Rehab Rx, Higher Society, and California Premiums brands in the United States. Its products include human ingestible, such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies; CBD edibles; topicals; and pet products. The company also offers business services, including operational and compliance consulting, funding and financing, dispensary and retail, commercial production and equipment build out, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions. In addition, it is involved in the acquisition and leasing of real estate properties, such as cultivation space and related facilities to licensed marijuana growers and dispensary owners. Agritek Holdings, Inc. distributes its products through e-commerce websites comprising RehabRx.com and Hemppops.com; third-party e-commerce websites; and various brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as MediSwipe Inc. and changed its name to Agritek Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. Agritek Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

