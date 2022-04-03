HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthStream currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.75.

HSTM traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,811. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $638.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.48.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the second quarter worth about $417,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in HealthStream by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in HealthStream by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the third quarter worth about $84,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

