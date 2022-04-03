Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HTLD. Barclays cut shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

HTLD stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 30.0% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Heartland Express by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 7.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

