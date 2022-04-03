Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLIO. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helios Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.20.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.16. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.29 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,862,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

