Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Shares of HLX stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,619,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,300. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $785.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.94. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $168.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,075,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,116,000 after acquiring an additional 697,587 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,132,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 509,932 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 366,054 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

