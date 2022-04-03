Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) PT Lowered to €19.00

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from €20.00 ($21.98) to €19.00 ($20.88) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from €18.70 ($20.55) to €19.40 ($21.32) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of HLTOY stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

