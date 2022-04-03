Herc (NYSE:HRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HRI has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Herc from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Herc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.71.

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded down $7.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.92. The stock had a trading volume of 241,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,190. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.63. Herc has a 1-year low of $90.86 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.74 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

