Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives $37.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

HCCI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.77. 48,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

