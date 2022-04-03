Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives $37.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
HCCI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.77. 48,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $36.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.
About Heritage-Crystal Clean (Get Rating)
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
