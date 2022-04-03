Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 1,796 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14.

