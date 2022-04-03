Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys New Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 82,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMEO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

VMEO opened at $12.01 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Vimeo had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

