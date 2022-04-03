Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,274 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $416.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $404.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.81 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

