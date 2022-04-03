Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $45.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.90. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

