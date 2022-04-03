Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DXC opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

