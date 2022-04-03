Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $453,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 46,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 175,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

