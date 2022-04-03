Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.73.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,012,956 shares of company stock worth $205,952,245 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $218.77 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $156.87 and a 52 week high of $218.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.73.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.