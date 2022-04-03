Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 31 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,345 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $575.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $356.84 and a twelve month high of $586.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $528.04 and a 200 day moving average of $514.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

