Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 324 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.98.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.