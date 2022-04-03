Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.46.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:HRTX traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $6.05. 2,016,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,316. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $18.99.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.58% and a negative return on equity of 159.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.