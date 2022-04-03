Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.33.

HT traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $9.23. 185,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,627. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.51.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

