Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

HI traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.57. 539,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,284. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

