Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HGV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.94. 407,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,346. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average is $50.07. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $36.95 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

