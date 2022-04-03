HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HNI were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in HNI by 28.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in HNI by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in HNI by 48.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HNI by 182.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

NYSE:HNI opened at $37.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $46.93.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. HNI had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $602.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HNI in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other HNI news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $2,043,727.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $79,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,522 shares of company stock worth $2,272,977 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HNI (Get Rating)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.