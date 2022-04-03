Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) will announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.27 billion. Hologic posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.00. Hologic has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,605,000 after buying an additional 53,021 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 326,308 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Hologic by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 47,360 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Hologic by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hologic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,546,000 after buying an additional 50,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

