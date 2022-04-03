Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HBCP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.91. 28,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,000. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $346.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 39.47%. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director John Scott Ballard bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.03 per share, with a total value of $150,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,746,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 19,635 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp (Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.