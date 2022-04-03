Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.73.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 39.47%. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancorp (Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

