Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $392.83.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded up $2.56 on Thursday, reaching $301.89. 5,554,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,163,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.74. The firm has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $298.40 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $4,325,629,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $440,559,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.