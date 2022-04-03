HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HMST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of HMST stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 172,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,064. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. State Street Corp grew its position in HomeStreet by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 851,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,264,000 after purchasing an additional 132,270 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 792,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after buying an additional 127,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 8.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after buying an additional 37,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after buying an additional 204,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

