HOQU Hits Market Cap of $657,019.95 (HQX)

HOQU (HQX) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HOQU has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $657,019.95 and approximately $2.06 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

