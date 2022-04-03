Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Shares Up 0.7%

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75. 125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80.
Hoshizaki Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSHZY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hoshizaki (HSHZY)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Hoshizaki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoshizaki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.