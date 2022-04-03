Howard Capital Management Inc. Invests $264,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 38,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.33.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,721,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,972,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.20. The firm has a market cap of $399.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

