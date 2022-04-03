Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Lifted to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Shares of HHC opened at $104.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $113.20. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 38.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.