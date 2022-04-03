Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Trading 4.6% Higher

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.36. 56,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 273,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a market cap of $70.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Huize by 31.5% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 907,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 217,222 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Huize by 201.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 369,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 247,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Huize by 18.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huize during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huize during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

