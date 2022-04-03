Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) and Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Financial Survey

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) and Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humacyte 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cullinan Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Humacyte presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 116.78%. Cullinan Oncology has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 354.96%. Given Cullinan Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cullinan Oncology is more favorable than Humacyte.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humacyte N/A N/A N/A Cullinan Oncology N/A -14.58% -14.30%

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humacyte N/A N/A $1.42 million N/A N/A Cullinan Oncology $18.94 million 25.88 -$65.57 million ($1.50) -7.33

Humacyte has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cullinan Oncology.

Humacyte has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullinan Oncology has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

6.9% of Humacyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cullinan Oncology beats Humacyte on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Cullinan Oncology Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its preclinical products include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for B-cell malignancies; Opal, a bispecific fusion protein to block the PD-1 axis, and to activate the 4-IBB/CD137 pathway on T cells in tumors; and Jade, a cell therapy to target a novel senescence and cancer-related protein. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

