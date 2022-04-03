Humana (NYSE:HUM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $484.36.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $6.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $441.41. 750,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $425.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.27. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Humana by 11.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Humana by 453.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,800,000 after acquiring an additional 86,198 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Humana by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

