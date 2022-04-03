Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 19,800 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 319.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in eBay by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 156,153 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,149,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 86,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.