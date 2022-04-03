Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.73.

NYSE:MMM opened at $149.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.78 and its 200 day moving average is $169.40. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

