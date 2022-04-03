Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

HLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

