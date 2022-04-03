Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RAD. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Rite Aid by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $8.32 on Friday. Rite Aid Co. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

