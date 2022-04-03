Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $196,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,913 shares of company stock worth $5,552,239. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $95.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.71. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

NBIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

About Neurocrine Biosciences (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.