Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 20,500 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sonos by 10.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,579,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,190,000 after acquiring an additional 441,010 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,126,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,518,000 after purchasing an additional 915,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,447,000 after purchasing an additional 202,301 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,983,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 164,650 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 2,513.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SONO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of SONO opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.84. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $44.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.14 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.