Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $809,000 Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $2,826,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,731,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Thor Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.17. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.16 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.99.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on THO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

